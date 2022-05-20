'My plan is to stay cool': Delaware Valley readies for first heat wave of year

The heat is now on for the weekend as people prepare to sweat it out or try to stay cool over the next few days.

Friday night at Philadelphia's Dilworth Park – there’s roller skating and a nice breeze and the spray ground is the place to be, after the day’s heat then heavy rain, mixed with much humidity.

Jessica Henderson and Cameron Spencer brought the girls out to have some fun. They splashed around, happy with the day’s activities. Because, no one will want to be outside come Saturday, when temperatures soar into the upper 90s.

Earlier Friday evening, at Rittenhouse, people decided to weather the storm and wait out the rain, so as not to ruin their after work Friday night plans.

"I thought it was going to ruin our happy hour, but it didn’t. We came out here and we were expecting a nice, cool post-rain and it is not. It is completely swampy, muggy, disgusting out here," Aislinn Sroczynski commented.

Sroczynski says she’s okay with Saturday’s scorching temperatures, as long as it stays dry. "Saturday and Sunday. I saw 97 and, like, 99, but, you know what? After the last two weeks, when it was sad, rainy and cold, I’m all for it."

So is Connor Ryan, visiting from D.C. "It feels great. It feels dry, humidity-wise. Nice temps, sun. It’s great."

"Are you going to be saying this tomorrow when it’s like 96?" asked FOX 29’s Shawnette Wilson.

Advertisement

"Yeah, yeah. I’m from the south. It’s alright," Ryan replied.