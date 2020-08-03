N.J. re-tightens restrictions on most indoor gatherings amid reports of case clusters

New Jersey is re-tightening restrictions on indoor gatherings following a recent spike in coronavirus cases.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the news during his daily coronavirus briefing on Monday.

Until further notice, indoor gatherings in the Garden State are now limited to 25% of a room's capacity, with a maximum of 25 persons.

That number is down from the previous maximum of 100 persons.

"To be clear, this tightening caps indoor house parties at 25 people - period," Murphy said in a tweet.

Murphy did include a number of exceptions to the new restrictions that will still be limited to 25% of a room's capacity with a 100 person maximum.

Weddings, funerals, memorial services, and religious and political activities protected under the first amendment.

The newly tightened restrictions come just days after Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli reported that large gatherings, particularly of younger people, across the state were leading to positive coronavirus tests.

Airbnb said Friday it’s cracking down on party houses throughout New Jersey, suspending or removing altogether 35 listings as a result of the reported parties.

