Phillies reliever José Alvarado suspended for PED violation

José Alvarado, a relief pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies, has been issued a suspension for violating the MLB's drug policy.

What we know:

Alvarado has been suspended for 80 games without pay for a performance-enhancing drugs violation.

The Phillies reliever tested positive for exogenous testosterone, according to the MLB.

The suspension means he will not be eligible for the postseason this year.

What they're saying:

The Phillies issued the following statement on Sunday in response to Alvarado's suspension:

"The Phillies fully support Major League Baseball's Joint Prevention and Treatment Program and are disappointed to hear today's news of Jose’s violation."

What's next:

José Ruiz will fill Alvarado's spot on the roster ahead of the Phillies game against the Pirates on Sunday.

The right-handed pitcher has been reinstated from the 15-day injured list, and will return from his rehab assignment with triple-A Lehigh Valley.