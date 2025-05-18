15-year-old struck in double shooting in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A Saturday night shooting left two male victims, ages 15 and 18, injured in North Philadelphia.
What we know:
Officers responded to reports of a person with a gun on the 900 block of West Ontario Street at 10:16 p.m.
A 15-year-old was shot in the ankle, and an 18-year-old was shot twice in the torso.
They were both rushed to the hospital by SEPTA police in stable condition.
What we don't know:
A motive for the shooting is still unknown.
No arrests have been made, and no suspect descriptions have been released.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.