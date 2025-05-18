15-year-old struck in double shooting in North Philadelphia

The Brief A 15-year-old and an 18-year-old were shot in North Philadelphia Saturday night Both are said to be in stable condition. No arrests have been made.



A Saturday night shooting left two male victims, ages 15 and 18, injured in North Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of a person with a gun on the 900 block of West Ontario Street at 10:16 p.m.

A 15-year-old was shot in the ankle, and an 18-year-old was shot twice in the torso.

They were both rushed to the hospital by SEPTA police in stable condition.

What we don't know:

A motive for the shooting is still unknown.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect descriptions have been released.