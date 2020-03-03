N.J. State Police rescue truck driver from burning tractor-trailer

A heroic effort on the part of two New Jersey State troopers, after pulling a man from a vehicle on fire.

Trooper Robert Tarleton was stopped and talking with a driver on northbound 287 in Bridgewater Township Monday, March 2, just after 3:30 p.m.

As the trooper was talking to the driver, a tractor-trailer barreled alongside of them, running off the road, striking the guardrail and a bridge abutment and subsequently catching fire.

Two N.J. State Troopers rescue truck driver from fiery crash.

Trooper Tarleton ran back to his vehicle to request assistance from fire and EMS services.

State Police Lieutenant Edward Ryer was driving home, when he witnessed the semi accident. He got out of his vehicle and ran to grab the truck driver from the burning cab. Trooper Tarleton joined Lt. Ryer in helping the truck driver out of the cab and to safety.

The driver was transported to Morristown Medical Center where he was treated for minor injuries.

Advertisement

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP