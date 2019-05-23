NC school district to offer free breakfast, lunch to all students next school year

A North Carolina school district says they're excited to announce that beginning in the 2019-2020 school year, all students at all Brunswick County Schools will receive free breakfast and lunch.

BCS is currently transitioning into the Community Eligibility Provision Program.

"There is no enrollment necessary. No paperwork to be filled out. Simply put, all students will now receive free meals at breakfast and lunch beginning in the 2019-2020 school year in Brunswick County," the school system said this week.

Hurricane Florence's impact on students and families put the district in a position where this option is now possible due to the number of affected households.

"We sincerely hope this helps each and every family still recovering from the devastating impact of last year's natural disaster," the school system said.

For more information on this change, please click here.