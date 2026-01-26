Over 900 flights canceled at PHL Airport after winter storm leaving travelers frustrated

The Brief More than 900 flights were canceled at Philadelphia International Airport due to a major winter storm. Travelers faced long delays, cancellations, and frustration as airlines struggled to recover. Airport officials expect operations to return to normal by Wednesday, but some airlines may need more time.



Philadelphia International Airport saw over 900 flight cancellations over the past two days as a powerful winter storm hit the Delaware Valley, leaving travelers stranded and frustrated throughout the terminals.

Travelers face delays, cancellations and limited options

What we know:

More than 900 flights were canceled at Philadelphia International Airport over the span of two days, with officials saying they expect operations to largely return to normal by Wednesday.

Many passengers experienced long delays, cancellations, and uncertainty about when they could fly out.

Frontier Airlines reported the second-most cancellations and delays at the airport, behind American Airlines.

Passengers described hours-long waits, last-minute cancellations, and limited rebooking options.

"I’m very angry and frustrated," one traveler told FOX 29. "I just want to go home."

The Ramos family, traveling as a group of 11, faced multiple delays and a cancellation as they tried to return to Orlando.

"You worried you’re not gonna get out tonight?" said Starr Ramos, a stranded traveler. "I have a lot of kids here. I have to go home, and I have a dog at home. She’s alone. She’s waiting for us. What was supposed to be a two-day trip turned into something more than what it was supposed to be."

Some travelers said the lack of communication from airlines added to their stress.

Carter Hurt, who was trying to get to Charlotte, said, "I’m frustrated because I understand the weather at first. But when an earlier flight has crew problems and the next two flights don’t leave, that’s annoying. Especially since the airline didn’t help. They basically said maybe something else on Thursday."

Another passenger described being delayed for 10 hours before a cancellation, saying, "They tell you you’re on your own until Thursday — like people don’t need places to stay. That’s a little bit unacceptable."

Frontier Airlines responded in an email, saying it is "working to accommodate impacted customers and book them on flights with open seats, as well as add additional flights."

Airport crews work to restore operations

The storm caused one of the largest disruptions at Philadelphia International Airport in a decade, affecting travel plans for hundreds of families and business travelers.

The impact extended beyond passengers, with flight crews and airport staff also facing challenges.

Airport crews worked around the clock to clear runways, taxiways, parking lots, and ramps to I-95.

Officials said nearly 52 million square feet of snow was plowed, which is roughly the driving distance from Philadelphia to Florida.

"If we get eight inches, it’s hard to catch up," said Greg Phillips, Chief Operating Officer for the Philadelphia Department of Aviation. "Keeping our facilities running and open all the time is a super high priority for us."

Flight attendant Chanel Griffin said, "I’ve been delayed the last couple days and actually sent home today. I’m supposed to be going to Atlanta — delayed about two hours. I would say be patient with us. We’re doing the best we can. We don’t control the weather, but we’ll get you where you need to go when we can."

Airport officials recommend travelers to check with their airline in advance and review options if flights are impacted.

The backstory:

This winter storm is being called the worst in the Delaware Valley in 10 years, causing widespread travel disruptions across the region.

Airlines and airport staff have been working to recover and help stranded travelers.