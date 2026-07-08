Neighbors react after food delivery driver shot dead in targeted attack in Southwest Philly: police

The Brief A 43-year-old food delivery driver was shot and killed on South Ithan Street in Southwest Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Police say the victim may have been targeted and was found next to his running car and a DoorDash delivery bag. Investigators say the delivery address did not match any orders placed by residents at the scene.



A food delivery driver was shot and killed on the 1000 block of South Ithan Street in Southwest Philadelphia just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to police. Officers found the 43-year-old man, identified as MD Mahfuzul Haque, lying unresponsive next to his running car and a DoorDash delivery bag.

Neighbors react to gunfire on a quiet block

What we know:

Police say Haque was shot in the back of the head and pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

"I believe the victim was target because where he was found laying was right next to his vehicle the vehicle registered to him. The engine is still running the the spent shell casings which appeared to be rifle rounds just a few inches from where the victim's body was laying also just a few inches away was the DoorDash delivery bag so it appears that this individual was targeted," said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Neighbors described the area as a close-knit community where everyone knows each other.

"This is like the Sesame Street of Philadelphia, it’s all like second and third generation-owned homes, so everybody knows everybody, they know each others families…," said Thomas Sestak, who lives nearby.

Many residents initially mistook the gunshots for fireworks.

"I came home and I saw a bunch of teenagers down on the corner our street and the street going sideways and I thought they were trying to steal another car because they’ve been stealing cars and breaking into them a lot lately and I went into the house and as I was saying that to my wife I heard a loud noise and I thought at the time it was a firework…," said Sestak.

Cars along the block were seen lined with gun violence advocacy fliers the morning after the shooting.

Investigation reveals possible delivery deception

The backstory:

Police say the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, and officers responded quickly to the scene.

Investigators began checking information from the delivery route and discovered a strange detail. Chief Inspector Scott Small said, "Police did check with the address however it appears that the residents of that property did not make any deliveries…."

DoorDash released a statement saying, "We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement to assist their investigation in order to help bring those responsible for this senseless act to justice."

Residents expressed concern about safety for delivery drivers.

"It’s crazy man, they don’t make enough money as it is so then you have to take into account the fact you are risking your life every time that you drop food off I don’t know why anyone would do that job…," said a neighbor.

People living on the block are hoping police can track down those responsible. "To have somebody literally shot at the bottom of our street is horrible, you just never think it will happen on your street…," said a resident.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about any suspects or a possible motive beyond the belief that the victim was targeted. It is unclear how the delivery order was placed or if there are any leads on who may have been involved.