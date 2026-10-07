Haverford College professor charged with online harassment and intimidation

The Brief Professor Guangtian Ha has been charged with online harassment and intimidation. Professor Ha allegedly made "heinous online attacks, which were antisemitic in nature." Haverford College has been in contact with the individuals allegedly targeted by the comments.



A Haverford College professor has been placed on administrative leave after being charged with online harassment and intimidation.

What we know:

In a letter to the college community, President Wendy Raymond said Professor Guangtian Ha made "heinous online attacks, which were antisemitic in nature." Ha, who is on sabbatical and not teaching this academic year, was charged with online harassment and intimidation.

"I am heartbroken and furious at the possibility that an individual within our community would seek to inflict such pain on another," Raymond wrote. "This disturbing news is made even more harmful for many given its proximity to the Jewish High Holidays and the third anniversary of the October 7 attacks."

Professor Ha has been placed on administrative leave and barred from campus as the investigation continues. Raymond says the school has been in contact with those allegedly targeted by the online attacks.

What you can do:

Haverford College has made resources available to students and staff, including counseling, spiritual care, and campus safety.

"These types of actions have no place in our community and I encourage anyone who experiences bias to file a report so it can be properly investigated," Raymond said.