16-year-old charged in Lindenwold crash that injured 6 teenage pedestrians

The Brief A 16-year-old driver has been charged in a crash that injured six teenage pedestrians One person was trapped underneath the car, and five other teens were struck. The extent of their injuries has not been released.



A 16-year-old driver is facing charges, including six counts of third-degree aggravated assault and one count of joyriding, after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Lindenwold that sent six teenagers to the hospital.

What we know:

The teenage driver, who was not identified by police because he's a minor, was charged with one count of second-degree aggravated assault, six counts of third-degree aggravated assault, and one count of joyriding.

The teen was taken to Camden County Juvenile Detention Center, according to police.

The backstory:

The charges stem from a crash that happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday on the 400 block of Gibbsboro Road.

Emergency responders arrived and freed a pedestrian who was trapped underneath the crashed car, allegedly driven by a 16-year-old. The pedestrian was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital.

Five other teens between the ages of 14-16 who were walking on the sidewalk when they were struck by the car were also taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not released by police, but authorities confirmed there were no fatalities.

Two people inside the vehicle were detained by police after the crash.