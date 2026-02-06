New Castle County police officer passes away after blood cancer battle

article

The Brief The New Castle County Division of Police announced the death of Detective Christopher Skrobot. Detective Skrobot joined the force in 2016, serving as a member of the motorcycle and investigative units. He was diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndrome in 2024 and continued to serve the community during his cancer battle.



The New Castle County Division of Police is mourning the loss of Detective Christopher Skrobot, a veteran member of the force who passed away on Thursday.

What we know:

Detective Christopher Skrobot joined the New Castle Police Department in 2016 and "quickly earned the reputation as a dedicated officer who led by example, consistently demonstrating professionalism, integrity, and a strong commitment to the community."

Detective Skrobot also worked on the department's motorcycle unit in 2020, until being transferred to the Evidence Unit that same year. Those who worked alongside him remembered Skrobot as a "meticulous investigator."

Detective Skrobot was diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndrome – a form of blood cancer – in 2024, according to police, but still "continued to serve his community and support his family with courage and dedication."

What they're saying:

The New Castle County Division of Police said Detective Skrobot leaves behind "a lasting legacy of service, integrity and commitment to his community."

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Detective Christopher Skrobot during this difficult time," the department said. "His dedication to serving others will always be remembered."