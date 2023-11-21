New horse stable unveiled by city leaders, riding club members in East Fairmount Park

A big project in East Fairmount Park is all about the horses. There’s a brand-new equestrian barn that will make a big difference in the city.

For years it’s been common to see horses roaming the streets of North Philly.

You can thank Ellis Ferrell better known as El-Dog for that, as he started the Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club, to help youth out.

"Just keeping them out of trouble, giving them something to do," says Ferrell.

A mission and great work the city has noticed, which is why they are making that tough job a little easier.

The city unveiled a brand new stable in Fairmount Park, which includes a wide-open space for their horses to roam, and a secondary location from their Fletcher Street spot, that they can use.

"I got a little tears coming out of my eyes," says Ferrell.

It’s overwhelming for him because he’s been eagerly waiting for this moment.

"I didn’t believe it, they kept saying, ‘Go on over there and look at it’, I said no I’ll believe it when I see it. We came here today and it’s the first time I came down here since they started," says Ferrell.

He was highly impressed with the new stable, but his excitement for it has less to do with him and more to do with the kids he serves, or as he says, the future of the club.

"I used to get in trouble so much, like I used to be a bad little kid," says rider Corey Brown.

Brown says since joining the club nearly five years ago, his grades have been better and his focus has shifted.

"I don’t see myself stop riding horses, I see myself doing it forever until I can’t no more," says Brown.

City leaders, who helped get the stable, hope he never stops either, and are investing in riders like Brown to eventually help other youth in the city.

"The outcome is awesome. You see the smiles on these young people’s face, you see the horses coming in, this is probably one of the most exciting projects that I have had the pleasure to work on," says Council President Darrell Clarke, of District 5.

Officials say the stable is almost complete for the horses to be able to stay in, and there will also be a clubhouse built on site.