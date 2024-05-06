This Pennsylvania school made Forbes' 'New Ivy League' colleges list

article

There are some "New Ivies" in town, and one Pennsylvania university made the cut!

Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburg is the only school in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware to be named in Forbes' new list of the top schools beyond those with the once-coveted distinction.

Classified as a "New Private Ivy," Forbes says schools like Carnegie Mellon "are attracting the smartest students and plaudits from employers."

The Pennsylvania university has an undergrad enrollment of 6,816, an acceptance rate of 11%, and average scores of 1540 for the SAT and 35 for the ACT.

Forbes declared that "something feels distinctly off on Ivy League campuses" and has for years, noting the traditional elite institutions are seeing their reputations increasingly tarnished by anti-Israel agitators.

After disqualifying the eight original Ivy League schools – Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Brown, Penn, Columbia, Dartmouth and Cornell – along with "Ivy-plus" schools Stanford, MIT, Duke and the University of Chicago, Forbes said it used several data points like standardized test scores and surveys of hiring managers to determine the top public and private institutions in the country to replace the legacies.

Here are the "New Ivies," 10 public and 10 private listed in alphabetical order, according to Forbes.

Public Ivies:

Binghamton University

Georgia Institute of Technology

University of Florida

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

University of Maryland - College Park

University of Michigan - Ann Arbor

University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill

University of Texas - Austin

University of Virginia

University of Wisconsin - Madison

Private Ivies:

Boston College

Carnegie Mellon University

Emory University

Georgetown University

Johns Hopkins University

Northwestern University

Rice University

University of Notre Dame

University of Southern California

Vanderbilt University