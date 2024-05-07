Delco Emergency Services head Timothy Boyce accused of sexual harassment, abuse against employees

Explosive new allegations accuse the head of Delaware County’s Department of Emergency Services of harassment and sexual assault against a current and former employee.

Timothy Boyce, who has been the public face of natural disasters and local emergencies in Delco since 2016, has been on leave from his post since April 26th. However, the attorney representing the alleged victims says Boyce should be criminally charged.

"This guy is in his own world, which heretofore has been Delaware County royalty" said Bryn Mawr attorney Mark Schwartz.

Schwartz says the two women, who are not being identified, filed complaints with the Equal Opportunity Commission and the Pennsylvania Human Rights Commission.

According to the complaint, a 38-year-old female employee says on January 30th Boyce summoned the woman to his office and tried to kiss her but was turned away. He allegedly said "You have a really nice (***) Let me feel it" before grabbing her backside.

"He had her come into his office. He gropes her, she freaks out and leaves and quits the next day and texts him and says you treated me like a piece of meat and he doesn’t dispute it" said Schwartz.

The complaint says Boyce texted the woman back saying "I'm sorry and not making excuses".

Another 67-year-old woman who has worked for the County since 1974 is claiming age discrimination.

She says Boyce cut her hours and she hadn’t gotten a raise.

According to the complaint, Boyce "exhibited a well-known preference for attracting young women".

Boyce, who is responsible for more than 120 employees and the County's 911 Center, is now on paid administrative leave.

The Delaware County Council has started its own Human Resources investigation.

"County Council is committed to protecting our workforce and part of that commitment is ensuring there is a fair and thorough examination of any complaints or allegations made by any of our county team" said Council Chair Dr. Monica Taylor.

Schwartz says he notified the council about the allegations months ago, but didn’t act until now. He says Boyce shouldn’t just lose his job, he should be criminally charged.

"It was premeditated, it was intentional, it was repeated, and he admitted it," Schwartz added.

A source also tells FOX 29 a criminal investigation has been launched by District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer's office and potentially the State Attorney General’s office.

We reached out to Boyce for a statement, but so far there has been no response.