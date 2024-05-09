DA Krasner to announce several convictions in 2021 shooting death of teen Olympic hopeful

The life of a rising star was cut short when he became the victim of a deadly double shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington section two and a half years ago.

On Thursday, District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the conviction and sentencing of several suspects in the death of 18-year-old Joshua Soto.

Philadelphia police told Soto's family he was in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was shot and killed back in 2021.

Soto was ranked 7th in ice dancing in the nation, and had dreams of representing the USA in the Olympics one day.

"We knew he had something special," his father Jesús Soto told FOX 29. "That’s why we called him Joshua. He was a leader in school, he helped out other kids. Off and on the ice, he had that personality and a smile that when he walked in a room he just lit it up."

His friends and family said he was a hardworking dreamer who wanted to inspire others to be the best versions of themselves.

"A good heart goes a long way," his father said. "He wrote that the very morning his life was taken from us. He has a whiteboard. That was his theme for the day."