New Jersey community stepping up to help those in need during COVID-19 pandemic

Two New Jersey sisters made a special delivery to an assisted living facility to put a smile on the faces of the residents, while a church called for volunteers to help, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We cannot go visit her," Mary Casper told FOX 29.

Since the coronavirus pandemic took hold, Mary hasn't been able to have her one-on-one visits with her 92-year-old mother at a Pitman assisted living facility.

On Friday, Mary and her sister Susan had an idea.

"I thought wow what if I go and buy a bunch of balloons and deliver them to the assisted living," Mary said.

So Mary and Susan bought 25 smiley face balloons and made a special delivery to the home in hopes of lifting some spirits for residents who can’t have visitors during the pandemic.

"The goal was to put a smile on their faces. They're lonely, they're older people, who may not have family in the area," Mary explained.

Doug Bazigian is one of the pastors at the same church Mary attends, Fellowship Alliance Chapel in Medford, New Jersey. Like Mary, he wanted help out those who are confined to their homes during the pandemic.

"It may be delivering groceries to the elderly. It might be picking up medications at the pharmacy for them. Things like that," he said.

The church called for volunteers to help them through Medford Township and the state's 211 system.

In one day, 35 Fellowship Alliance Chapel families volunteered to help. Doug and Mary agree, in these trying times, churches and people are stepping up.

