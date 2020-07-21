New Jersey expands quarantine advisory list to 31 total states

article

New Jersey has once again expanded the list of states from which travelers will are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in the Garden State.

The travel advisory, which now includes 31 total states, applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

The states added on Tuesday include Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia, and Washington.

“It is critically important that all New Jerseyans remain committed to beating COVID-19 by remaining vigilant and continuing our collective efforts to reduce new cases and the rate of transmission throughout the state,” said Governor Murphy. “In order to prevent additional outbreaks across New Jersey and continue with our responsible restart and recovery process, I strongly encourage all individuals arriving from these hotspot states to proactively get a COVID-19 test and self-quarantine.”

Travelers and residents who may be returning from impacted states are asked to self-quarantine at their home, hotel, or other temporary lodging.

Individuals are urged to leave their place of self-quarantine only to seek medical care or to get food and other essential items.

The full list of states currently includes: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

