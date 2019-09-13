New Jersey teacher accused of exposing himself while working as lifeguard

A New Jersey teacher is accused of exposing himself while working as a lifeguard over the summer.

“Where did he get the nerve? I don’t know to me that’s terrifying," Kate Thompson told FOX 29.

The Ocean City native finds it hard to believe a lifeguard allegedly exposed himself to a woman while working on the Surf Road Beach in late July.

Police say the suspect is Christopher Denn,48, who also serves as a teacher at Mainland Regional High School in Linwood, New Jersey.

Ocean City police confirm to FOX 29 Christopher Denn was arrested for allegedly exposing himself back in the summer. The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office also confirms they have the case.

FOX 29 reached out to the Mainland Regional High School District Office which says they recently learned about the allegations concerning one of their staff members. The chief school administrator released the following statement, “We take all such allegations seriously and will evaluate the matter and respond as necessary.”