New Jersey woman reunites with officers who saved her life after cardiac arrest

The Brief Washington Township police officers are being recognized for saving a woman's life after she went into cardiac arrest on March 28. Kathy Friedrich reunited with the officers who performed CPR and used an AED to revive her. Friedrich and her family expressed gratitude to the officers during a couple of meetings this week.



Washington Township police officers are being recognized for their quick response that saved Kathy Friedrich’s life after she went into cardiac arrest while driving on March 28, according to police.

Police officers save woman’s life after cardiac arrest

What we know:

Police body camera video shows Officer Dante Moore performing CPR on Friedrich after she went into cardiac arrest while driving. Officers Moore, Matthew Tucker, Swan and McNair responded within a minute, broke the car window to reach Friedrich and worked together to revive her.

Officer Tucker said, "Swan was doing the rescue breaths, we got the AED going. [Moore] was doing compressions. It was just really good team effort." Tucker added, "Just made me feel really good and when she said she’s doing well and can actually come see us, like he said, we don’t really have any words for it. You see it come full circle, seeing you that night, now seeing you here, obviously walking, talking in great shape. You’re just thankful for the situation."

Friedrich said, "I’m alive because of you. I’m standing here because of you." She also said, "Yes, I guess that’s when it hit me that wow, I really was dead because I don’t feel it now."

The officers’ teamwork and quick action were credited with saving Friedrich’s life.

The reunion and family gratitude

Why you should care:

Friedrich reunited with the officers for the first time this week and again just a day after seeing the body camera video of their lifesaving efforts. She and her family treated the officers to lunch and brought a candygram to thank them.

Friedrich’s daughter Amanda said, "They are true life heroes. They are living walking angels. I mean this whole situation couldn’t have happened better." Amanda added, "She is everybody’s best friend, everybody’s hero, everybody’s helper."

Friedrich is now taking medication for her heart and expects her broken ribs from CPR to heal in about a month. She said, "I’m glad [my life] wasn’t taken from me. My family is everything, my friends are everything, so I’m just glad that I’m still here to be able to enjoy it with them."

The meeting was filled with gratitude and laughter, as Friedrich wore a shirt that the officers could laugh about together, according to FOX 29.

Kathy Friedrich's shirt, reading "Laughter is the best medicine, unless you have broken ribs."

Friedrich said March 28 is now her new birthday, the day her life was saved.