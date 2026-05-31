Good Samaritan shot in mistaken identity incident at hotel near PHL: police

The Brief A father rushed to a Philadelphia hotel armed with a firearm after his daughter called him to report she was being sexually assaulted. He reportedly opened fire and shot a man multiple times in the chest, believing him to be the attacker. Police confirmed the victim was actually a "Good Samaritan" who was trying to help the young woman.



A case of reported mistaken identity left an innocent bystander in critical condition early Sunday morning following a shooting outside a hotel near Philadelphia International Airport.

What we know:

Police say two young women were staying at the Hampton Inn on Bartram Avenue when one of them called her father, frantically reporting that she was being sexually assaulted by a man.

The woman's father allegedly rushed to the hotel armed with a firearm, opening fire on a man in the parking lot whom he believed to be the attacker. At least seven shell casings were found at the scene.

Dig deeper:

Police confirm that the man who was shot was not the alleged attacker, stating he was actually a "Good Samaritan" who had intervened to try and help the young woman.

The father allegedly shot the bystander several times in the chest. He was taken into custody at the scene.

The Good Samaritan was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Authorities have yet to release the names or ages of anyone involved, or any possible charges. The shooting remains under investigation.