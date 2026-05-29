Accused ringleader of $1.6M vehicle title-washing scheme caught at Philadelphia hotel

The Brief Reginald Manson, Jr., accused ringleader of a $1.6 million vehicle title-washing scheme, was captured Thursday in Philadelphia County. Ten people, including one juvenile, face charges tied to the theft and resale of about 50 vehicles with fake VINs Authorities say 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine were also seized during the investigation.



The alleged ringleader of a $1.6 million vehicle title-washing operation, was captured Thursday at a hotel in Philadelphia after two months as a fugitive, according to Attorney General Dave Sunday.

What we know:

Investigators say the group stole about 50 vehicles, gave them vehicle identification numbers from decommissioned cars to hide the thefts, and resold them for profit.

"This criminal organization defrauded the Commonwealth’s vehicle titling system and put unsuspecting vehicle buyers at risk," Attorney General Sunday said.

Authorities say Reginald Manson, 45, faces felony charges including corrupt organizations, receiving stolen property, forgery, and drug trafficking after 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine were found in his Montgomery County storage locker.

Ten people, including one juvenile, were charged in connection with the scheme. The adults named are Kimekia Mayo, Tysherah Dixon, Henry Williams Jr., Manaya Williams, Darryl Sturgis, Lamont King, Montez Wilson, and Shyleel Brister.

All but Sturgis are in custody or have been arraigned, and each faces corrupt organizations and related charges for their roles, according to investigators.

Manson was denied bail Thursday night, with a district judge citing "safety of the community" and his history of absconding.

Authorities say the charges filed weeks ago effectively shut down the operation, but they continued searching for Manson until his arrest.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about the male juvenile charged or the current status of Darryl Sturgis, who remains at large.