Saint Margaret School celebrates 50-year career of Narberth teacher

The Brief Miss Dolores Lopresti is retiring from Saint Margaret School in Narberth after 50 years of teaching. The school celebrated her with a fire truck ride and a special dedication of May 29 as Miss Lopresti Day. Lopresti plans to continue being part of the school community in a part-time role.



Miss Dolores Lopresti is retiring after teaching at Saint Margaret School for 50 years. The school honored her with a big celebration, including a fire truck ride and a special dedication of May 29 as Miss Lopresti Day.

Celebration marks Lopresti’s 50-year teaching career

Miss Lopresti has taught at Saint Margaret School since 1976, right after graduating from Saint Joseph’s University.

She is known as a beloved second grade teacher who has impacted generations of students.

The school community celebrated her retirement with cheers, performances from each grade, and a ride in a fire truck. One of the firefighters was a former student, bringing her career full circle.

Ed Walker from the Narberth Fire Company said, "She was just a great teacher. She was an inspiration to everybody. So kind, one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet. Tiny, but furious."

Principal Patti Dougherty dedicated May 29 as Miss Lopresti Day at Saint Margaret School, saying, "I just dedicated May 29 from Saint Margaret to Miss Lopresti. So from here on out there’s free ice cream on May 29th."

Students and faculty described Lopresti as always kind and supportive. A current student, Keira McVoy, said, "She looks like she would never give up," and said she recited poetry for Miss Lopresti during her grade’s performance. Her line was: "O’ is for being an outstanding teacher to us your number one."

Miss Lopresti’s family shared that her passion for teaching began early in the first grade. Her brother Tony Lopresti said, "The first day of school she came home. She lined up all her dolls, and she taught them all evening long and she would do that every night after she did her homework, and for Christmas that year she asked Santa Claus for a blackboard. She got a blackboard, and she would use it to teach her dolls every single night."

Lopresti officially retires on June 11, the last day of school, but she plans to stay involved at Saint Margaret School. "I’m going to do part-time a couple days here," said Lopresti.

Principal Dougherty said, "She wants to be a part of us, and we want her to remain at Saint Margaret."

Lopresti said kindness is the most important lesson she has tried to teach her students. "You never know how you’re changing a person‘s life by smiling, being kind, and I always tell them if they learn that then I think my job was successful and I always tell them to stay close to Jesus and make good choices."

The backstory:

Miss Lopresti grew up in Overbrook and graduated from Saint Joseph’s University before starting her teaching career at Saint Margaret School in 1976. Her dedication to teaching began as a child, teaching her dolls at home.

The school community, including students, faculty, and her family, gathered to celebrate her long career and the impact she has had over five decades.

Students and staff say Miss Lopresti’s kindness and dedication have shaped the school’s culture and inspired many.

What's next:

Miss Lopresti plans to continue working at Saint Margaret School in a part-time capacity after her official retirement on June 11. The school will celebrate Miss Lopresti Day every May 29 with free ice cream for students.