North Philadelphia teen fulfilling dream with Roots Picnic performance

The Brief Zayvion Hamiel, 13, is performing at the Roots Picnic Sunday. The teen is a rapper who will be joined by the choir from CAPA, Creative Arts Performing Arts School. He describes his music as all positive for the youth.



Zayvion goes by his stage name Zay Money.

The 13-year-old will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday on the AT&T stage at the Roots Picnic. He says his music is anti-violence, anti-drugs and encouraging to the youth. He is from North Philadelphia, and says it is a dream come true to perform at the Roots Picnic on day two of the sold-out event.

What they're saying:

A billboard on northbound I-95 near the Cottman exit promoting one of Philly’s own. It is an announcement that 13-year-old Zayvion Hamiel known as "Zay Money" will be performing at the Roots Picnic this weekend.

"I feel great. I just feel great and happy," he said in the final hours before the big day. He is excited about taking the big stage during such an iconic event.

"When I was 11, I actually DM’d the Roots Picnic and was like I really want to perform at the Roots Picnic. It would be a great opportunity. They did not respond. I am thirteen, and now I am performing at the Roots Picnic. I am proud of myself. I am grateful to my mom and my dad," said Zayvion.

Video captures him practicing for his 15-minute set on the AT&T stage where he expects to perform five songs. The choir from CAPA, Creative and Performing Arts School will join him for the show.

"My producer named Zukhan. He linked us up together," said Zayvion. "I was like oh my God, I finally get to perform at the Roots Picnic," he said. He’s nervous but ready.

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"The crowd. I want to see their feedback. I want to see how they are going to react and all that," said Zayvion. "I practice in the mirror so I can look right, good and also I gotta change into five outfits that day," he said excitedly.

He has been rapping since he was 6 years old. He is seen in a video with his parents coaching him. They also manage him. He describes his music in two words: All positive.

"Because there's a lot of kids out here dying from gun violence, and they're listening to music and the music is telling them, well, I won’t say all but some music, oh we're killing, we're doing all this. No. They have to listen to good positive music so they can make it in life," he said. Zayvion says the response, like his music, is positive.

"Oh, they love me. They be like, Oh my God, he is so handsome. Like you said," he laughed. He gave me a quick listen to one of his songs called Find a Way.

"I just want people to know who I am and what I really stand for," he said of his positive music and performance at the Roots Picnic.