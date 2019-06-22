New photos of baby found abandoned in plastic bag; mother sought

Authorities have released new photos of a baby girl who was found abandoned in a wooded area earlier this month. Investigators are still searching for her mother.

On June 6, a newborn baby was found inside a plastic grocery bag just off the roadway in the 1900 block of Daves Creek Road in Forsyth County.

Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman called the heartbreaking discovery a case of "divine intervention" after residents who heard her called 911.

Investigators said after she as found, deputies immediately began giving the child first aid, and emergency personnel rushed her to a local hospital where the sheriff said: “Surprisingly, the baby was in good condition.”

Authorities have placed the girl who they have temporarily named India into the custody of the Department of Family and Children’s Services.

The search continues for her mother. On Friday, the sheriff's office released several new photos of "India" in hopes of someone coming forward.

Freeman said after the mother is located, investigators will determine whether or not the mother would face criminal charges. He pointed out under Georgia law, the mother who does not want a newborn to take the child to a designated area such as a police department or fire station and hand the child over to law enforcement officers under no penalty of the law.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 770-781-3087.