New Year's Eve weather: Cold, blustery evening ahead for Philadelphia area

The Brief New Year's Eve temperatures in Philadelphia will be in the 30s with blustery winds that will die down before midnight. New Year's Day will start out with a quick blast of flurries before freezing cold temps for the Mummers Parade in Philly. This weekend in Philadelphia will be sunny and cold.



The Times Square Ball won't be the only thing dropping this New Year's Eve! Temperatures will also tumble with blustery wind gusts as we say goodbye to 2025.

The bone-chilling cold will help set the stage for a quick blast of early morning flurries before the annual New Year's Day Mummers parade in Philadelphia.

What we know:

The final day of 2025 will feature icy cold temperatures in the morning that will creep just past the freezing point by noon.

Wind gusts will reach 25 MPH on New Year's Eve to make temps feel even colder, but they will calm down by the evening.

The high temperature on Wednesday will reach 34 degrees in Philadelphia, which is about 10 degrees colder than average.

The good news for those with New Year's Eve plans is that conditions will remain dry, with sun in the day and clear skies at night.

Mummers Parade forecast

A brief blast of flurries will sweep across the Philadelphia area hours after the clock strikes midnight on the East Coast.

Forecasters say scattered flakes will start falling in Philadelphia sometime around 5 a.m. and continue towards the shore.

Temperatures will stay frigid on New Year's Day with highs barely reaching the freezing point in the city and beyond.

Forecasters say the wind that has gusted over the past several days will subside on Thursday with more bright sunshine.

What's next:

The deceivingly sunny stretch will continue through the weekend, with highs remaining in the 30s through Sunday.