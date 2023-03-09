New York prosecutors signal Trump may face criminal charges

article

President Trump was recently offered the chance to appear before a Manhattan grand jury about the hush money scandal with porn star Stormy Daniels – a sign that criminal charges may follow.

According to the New York Times, the Manhattan district attorney’s office communicated the offer to Trump's lawyers.

In New York, the chance to appear before a grand jury strongly signals an incoming indictment.

New York defendants are entitled to the chance to answer questions in the grand jury before indictments.

Trump will likely not testify, as many defendants waive this right.

This story is developing, check back with us for updates.

