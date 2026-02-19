Bird flu suspected cause of geese deaths across South Jersey

The Brief Bird flu is suspected of causing hundreds of Canadian Geese deaths across South Jersey. The birds have been found dead near lakes in Gloucester County and Burlington County. The threat to the public remains low, but officials say common sense precautions should be taken.



Health officials in New Jersey say bird flu is believed to have wiped out hundreds of Canadian geese found dead across the state.

What we know:

The Gloucester County Department of Health on Wednesday reported several presumed cases of bird flu in Canadian Geese found dead near Alcyon Lake in Pitman.

Health officials in Burlington County sounded the alarm about suspected cases of bird flu after "reports of multiple sick or dead geese in the Hainesport area."

"Public awareness and precautionary measures are essential to mitigate the impact of Bird Flu for both agriculture and public health," officials said.

FOX 29's Morgan Parrish witnessed several dead geese who presumably died from bird flu on a frozen lake in Hainesport, saying "I've never seen anything like this."

Why you should care:

Health officials say the threat of bird flu to the public remains low, but precautions should still be taken to avoid the illness.

The best way to protect yourself and loved ones from bird flu is to avoid exposure, including direct contact with birds or other animals that you suspect are infected.

Signs of bird flu, according to public health officials, are: fever, cough, sore throat, muscle aches, and, in severe cases, respiratory distress.