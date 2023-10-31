Child found after Amber Alert issued in New Jersey

Police in Jersey City have found a missing 3-year-old boy, who was the subject Tuesday morning of an Amber Alert.

Based on video, it appears the child is OK and has been found unharmed following a reported carjacking that began in Newark and ended in Jersey City.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the boy, seen wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt, was walking with police. A woman is then seen embracing the boy.

The Amber Alert was issued just before 10 a.m., with an abandoned vehicle located around a half hour later with a child inside unharmed.

The boy was seen being taken into an ambulance to Jersey City Medical Center.

The investigation at the scene of where the stolen car was found is continuing, with detectives questioning neighbors and a police dog sniffing the scene.

There is no word on whether the suspect was caught.