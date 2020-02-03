Newly released 911 calls detail moments after helicopter crashes into Calabasas hillside

article

Newly released 911 calls by the Los Angeles County Fire Department immediately following the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others in Calabasas detail the difficulty rescuers had in finding the location.

A caller reported seeing a fire had ignited on the hillside unaware that an aircraft was involved.

Several witnesses called in to report that they had heard the helicopter go over and then heard a "boom" or "pop" sound and the engines stopped. But they said that the fog was so thick that they didn't see the helicopter actually go down.

Advertisement

Another caller reported seeing a helicopter crash into the hillside from the Erewhon Market located off Lost Hills Road and Agoura Road but it was difficult to pinpoint an accurate location.

Related: News related to the life and death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

The helicopter was eventually located by first responders.