Philadelphia weather: Clipper system to bring light snow ahead of weekend

The Brief A round of light snow will sweep through the Philadelphia area overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Snowfall totals in Philadelphia and the suburbs will be less than an inch, with higher accumulations in areas north. Temperatures will nosedive over the weekend thanks to another round of bitter cold arctic air.



Temperatures will creep above freezing on Wednesday to help melt some of the icy snow ahead of another system that will bring minor accumulations this weekend.

What we know:

Forecasters expect similar weather days on Wednesday and Thursday with temps in the 30s and mostly sunny skies.

Conditions will remain mostly the same during the day on Friday, but a clipper system will bring snow flurries overnight.

Areas north and west of Philadelphia will see the first flakes around 6 p.m. before the quick-moving storm becomes more widespread.

Forecasters expect less than an inch of snow in Philadelphia and the suburbs, and higher snowfall totals in areas north.

What's next:

Along with the fresh coating of snow, temperatures will nosedive over the weekend thanks to another round of brutal artic air.

Whipping winds on Saturday will make temperatures in the 20s feel even colder, with overnight lows in the single digits.