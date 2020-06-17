Nick Foles, wife Tori welcome second child

Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles and his wife Tori have welcomed a baby boy.

Duke Nathan Foles was born on Friday, June 12, at 9 pounds, 21.75 inches long.

"What a true miracle and sweet surprise it is to meet our baby BOY! Lily has a new best friend and loves her baby bro so much. We feel incredibly blessed and are enjoying every second with our little man." Tori wrote on Instagram Wednesday night.

Congrats!

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP