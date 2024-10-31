NICU newborns celebrate first Halloween at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

Image 1 of 10 ▼ ((Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania))

The awards for cutest costumes have officially been claimed!

Some newborns are celebrating their very first Halloween dressed up as everything from a lion to Wonder Woman.

The babies are receiving care at the Intensive Care Unit at Penn Medicine, where family and staff snapped photos of them in their tiny costumes.

The Halloween tradition for the Philadelphia hospital always bring some sweet treats!