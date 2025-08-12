Nilsa Cruz Perez Library offering limited curbside service amid storm repairs

The Brief The Nilsa Cruz Perez Library, located on the campus of Rutgers in Camden, sustained damage from recent flooding and is now offering curbside service. Officials expect it to fully reopen by September 3rd in time for the start of school for kids in the city of Camden.



A downtown Camden library is offering limited curbside service while it is closed for storm repairs.

What we know:

A rainstorm on July 31st caused flooding at the library. No equipment or computers were damaged. But some rooms and areas of the library are not accessible due to damage to the floors.

What they're saying:

Nyesha Shabazz and her 3-year-old daughter come to the Nilsa Cruz Perez Library in Camden once or twice a week.

"Normally, I come for my child’s entertainment. They have toys, they have books and sometimes they give away these little snack pouches," she said.

It is also where she handles some important business.

"I print documents, I go on the computers and I do my research on certain things," said Shabazz.

But Tuesday was different and will be for several weeks to come.

"I came here expecting for them to be open," said Shabazz. The library is open but with limited services and walk-up access. Hefty amounts of rain fell in the region on July 31st.

Pennsylvania and New Jersey got heavy rainfall, including Camden.

"I think here probably we got about four inches of rain in a very short period of time. A little further away up to six inches," said Dan Keashen. He is the director of communications for Camden County Government and says the library closed early that day in anticipation of the weather. But water made its way in.

"We did have some flooding. We did prepare for the flooding once we started taking in water at the facility," he said.

Now remediation is underway.

Officials let us inside to see signs of work being done.

"It damaged the floor and some of the drywall around the floor," said Keashen.

No books or computers were damaged but some parts of the library, including where computers are located, cannot be accessed.

A librarian will help from front door entryway with things like book checkout, library cards, free museum passes and how to continue with the summer reading program at home or online.

Officials say they realize the importance of getting things back up and running as soon as possible.

"Just as a refuge. Maybe it is extreme heat. They are going to come here. It is a cooling center.

The library is providing the community a tremendous service. Even though we are down we are still trying to provide that service as best we can," said Keashen.

What's next:

The county leases the space. Rutgers owns it.

The goal is to have it fully back open by September 3 and the start of school.