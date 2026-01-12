NJ figure skater qualifies for US Winter Olympic team

article

The Brief Isabeau Levito earned her spot on the U.S. women's figure skating team on Sunday. The 18-year-old is from New Jersey, and has trained at a local ice skating rink for years. She will head to Milan next month for the Winter Olymics with 15 other U.S. figure skaters.



The Winter Olympics are less than a month away, and a figure skater from New Jersey just secured her spot on the U.S. team.

What we know:

Isabeau Levito, an 18-year-old from Mount Holly, was named to the team after winning bronze at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in St. Louis on Sunday.

After earning a season's best score, the rising star's place on the team was officially announced by 1960 Olympic figure skating gold medalist Carol Heiss Jenkins, according to the Courier Post.

"It’s my great pleasure to introduce you to this beautiful skater and wonderful young woman. It’s going to be the first Olympics for her," Heiss Jenkins said. "Please welcome Isabeau Levito."

The backstory:

The South Jersey native trained for 15 years at the Igloo Ice Center in Mount Laurel.

Sunday's win marked Levito's eighth trip to the national championship, where the Post reports she earned a bronze in 2022, but was too young for the Olympic team, then won the senior title in 2023.

What's next:

Next month, Levito will join Amber Glenn and Alysa Liu on the women's team to represent the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan.

"I'm going to do just my normal, consistent training routine, because it will be like any other competition except much more fun and exciting," Levito told U.S. Figure Skating." We have such a great team and so many great resources and I really enjoy skating for this country."

Three men, three ice dance teams and two pairs teams were also chosen to round out Team USA:

U.S. Figure Skating Team

Women: Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu and Isabeau Levito

Men: Maxim Naumov, Ilia Malinin and Andrew Torgashev.

Ice dance: Madison Chock and Evan Bates, Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik, and Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko

Pairs: Ellie Kam and Daniel O’Shea, and Emily Chan and Spencer Akira Howe.