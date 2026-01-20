NJ Gov. Sherrill signs Executive Orders declaring State of Emergency on utility costs

The Brief New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill signed two executive orders after being sworn in on Tuesday. The orders declare a State of Emergency on utility costs. Sherrill promised the day one declaration during her campaign for governor.



New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill kicked off her first day in office by signing two executive orders during her inaugural speech.

What we know:

Sherrill was sworn in as New Jersey's 57th governor on Tuesday, becoming just the second woman to hold the role for the state.

During her inaugural speech, Sherrill signed two Executive Orders to declare a State of Emergency on utility costs in New Jersey.

The orders will provide immediate ratepayer relief by freezing rate hikes for New Jersey families, while using emergency authority to expand in-state power generation, including solar and battery storage in the short-term, and nuclear power in the long-term, to lower electric bills.

What they're saying:

During her campaign, Sherrill promised to declare a State of Emergency on utility costs on day one as New Jersey governor.

"I promised the people of New Jersey bold action to lower utility costs and, today, I’m delivering. Trenton will no longer accept the status quo and kick the can down the road while New Jersey families pay higher bills – not on my watch. These executive orders will deliver relief to consumers and stop rate hikes, so New Jerseyans aren’t facing ever-increasing electric bills. This will also create the conditions to massively expand New Jersey’s power generation, because more power in-state will help lower costs. I heard the people of New Jersey loud and clear – these rate hikes are unacceptable – and as your governor, I will not stop fighting to lower costs and make New Jersey a more affordable place to live, work, and raise a family," Sherrill said.

Executive orders

Dig deeper:

Executive Order No. 1 uses existing funds to offset electricity bill increases coming in June, allows the Board of Public Utilities to pause or modify utility actions that could further increase bills, and directs BPU to review utility business models to ensure alignment with delivering cost reductions to ratepayers.

Executive Order No. 2 declares a State of Emergency and creates and expands multiple, expedited state programs to develop massive amounts of new power generation in New Jersey.

Local perspective:

Atlantic City Electric said they were eager to work with Gov. Sherrill on "an ‘all of the above’ approach to energy affordability, while also ensuring the continued safe and reliable service our customers count on."