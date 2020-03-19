NJ jail guard tests positive for coronavirus

article

A Bergen County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Officer who works at the Bergen County Jail tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus on Wednesday.

The officer was asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. Seven additional corrections officers in close contact have also been asked to self-quarantine out of precaution.

Medical staff at the Bergen County Jail are closely monitoring inmates who may have been in contact, according to a release by the sheriff.

The Bergen County officials say that the jail is following CDC and Federal Bureau of Prisons COVID-19 guidelines for law enforcement.

Officials say they are also working with the Bergen County Department of Health Services and the New Jersey State Department of Health.

Sheriff Anthony Cureton says disinfectant spray, a bleach-based solution to sanitize floors and surface space, hand sanitizer, and soap have been offered in every housing unit at the jail. The administration is encouraging both staff and the jail general population to use them often and liberally.

A rotational out-of-cell schedule is in place to practice social distancing for the jail general population. This is done on a two-hour rotation basis where half the unit is in-cell and half is out.

Officials are continuing to allow attorney-client visits through partitioned visitation booths.

"With the spread of this virus, it has become increasingly clear that those who are dedicated to serving in public capacities during this health crisis including law enforcement and healthcare professionals are at greater risk of exposure," stated Sheriff Anthony Cureton.



Jail staff has determined that no ICE detainees were exposed. At this time, they say no inmates nor ICE detainees have displayed symptoms of COVID-19.

