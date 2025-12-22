Santa Scott's resilience shines after losing Bucks County home in fire

The Brief Santa Scott's home was destroyed in a fire in October. The community has raised more than $100,000 to help him rebuild. Despite the setback, Santa Scott continues to spread holiday cheer.



Santa Scott, a beloved figure in Bucks County, is receiving a helping hand from the community after a devastating fire destroyed his home.

Community support for Santa Scott

Scott Diethorne, known as Santa Scott, lost everything when his Fairless Hills home burned down at the end of October.

The fire claimed his pets and even his custom Santa suit.

"It’s real tough. My wife is sick. It was her childhood home… she’s so depressed. Blaming herself, but it’s not her fault. It’s the aluminum wire in the attic," said Diethorne.

In the true spirit of the holidays, the community has rallied around Santa Scott, raising over $100,000 to help him and his family get back on their feet.

"It blows me away. I legitimate don’t think I’m worth it but you know I’m grateful for everything but I’d rather be the person helping than getting helped," said Diethorne.

What they're saying:

Michelle Smith from Levittown expressed her admiration for the community's support.

"It’s really a shame he lost everything but it was amazing. The community came together to support the way they did. We all love Santa Scott bringing in these guys since they were born," she said.

Tracey Kent, a Bucks County resident who has known the family for over a decade, is among those helping Santa Scott.

"The recovery and be so supportive and I only raise money but donate and just be behind him. I think it helps him be the man as Santa is all of us," said Kent.

Santa Scott's resilience

Despite the tragedy, Santa Scott continues to spread holiday cheer with a smile on his face.

"These people out there that’s what gives me strength. I’m laughing and joking around that’s that’s me that takes my mind off everything," said Diethorne.

For now, he is renting a house nearby and hopes to rebuild everything he lost.

He’s even working extra hours at the Fairless Hills Garden Center as Saint Nick to help pick up the pieces.