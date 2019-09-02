NJ Labor Day parade canceled after 'destructive devices' found in home

article

Authorities say "destructive devices" found in a nearby home prompted cancellation of a New Jersey Labor Day parade that was to have been attended by the state's governor and first lady.

Middlesex County prosecutors and police say 55-year-old Thomas Kaiser of South Plainfield was charged with possession of a destructive device for an unlawful purpose.

Authorities said a suspicious package with a destructive device left at the Donovan's Reef bar in Sea Bright led to Kaiser's home, and other devices were found there. Since the home is located near the start of the South Plainfield Labor Day parade, in which Gov. Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy were to participate, the event was canceled.

It's unclear whether Kaiser had an attorney; a message left for him wasn't immediately returned.