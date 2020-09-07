NJ man dies in BASE jumping accident at Washington mountain

article

Authorities say the body of a New Jersey man was recovered after he suffered fatal injuries in a BASE jumping accident on a Washington mountain.

Local media reported witnesses saw two men BASE jump from a cliff on Baring Mountain Thursday.

Snohomish County authorities say the body of a 23-year-old man was recovered the next day on the mountain about 11 miles southeast of Index.

Witnesses reported seeing the man hit the side of the mountain.

BASE jumping stands for building, antenna, span and earth -- the four common objects from which BASE jumpers launch a descent using parachutes.

