Investigators on scene after multi-vehicle accident involving police in Vineland

Investigators were on the scene after a multi-vehicle accident in Vineland on Saturday.

The incident happened at a stretch of S Lincoln Avenue between Pennsylvania Avenue and Brandywine Drive.

It is alleged that two police cars, one ambulance, and one civilian car were involved in the accident.

South Lincoln Avenue is shut down between Sheridan and Butler Avenue at this time.

Vineland Police, State Police and AG's office are on the scene investigating.

There were no injuries to police reported at this time.

