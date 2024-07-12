Nonprofit, serving women, suffers devastating loss of product after flood; how you can help

The nation’s first menstrual hub and uterine wellness center needs support after flooding damaged their facility in Germantown.

Lynette Medley is the co-founder of the Spot Period Hub and said the nonprofit lost $400,000 worth of menstrual products in their computer storage room.

In addition to the storage room, the lobby is also now bear with the floors ripped up due to the water damage.

"It’s just quiet right now and it’s kind of somber. It’s a somber mood, because we’re used to laughter and people just being excited to be here and just meeting their needs," said Medley.

The Spot services 1,000 people a month and distributes 63,000 menstrual products a week.

Medley said they walked into the office on July 1 and were devastated to see most of their products were ruined. She said the storm caused the pipes to back up and flood the building.

"People are home for the summer. Kids aren’t in school. We are their resource. People are trying to go to college. We are their resource. People are dealing with health crisis. We are their resource," said Medley. "So, when this is damaged, and we’re damaged and not able to service people, our communities are suffering."

Community members are stepping up to support The Spot during this challenging time.

If you’d like to show your support, The Spot has a gofundme campaign and Amazon Wishlist available.