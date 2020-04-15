Nonprofit works to mail out Narcan amid COVID-19 pandemic

A nonprofit is working to mail out Narcan during the COVID-19 pandemic to help those struggling with drugs.

Bekka Bongiovanni, of the Pennsylvania Harm reduction Coalition, filled dozens of envelops with Narcan nasal spray to be mailed out. She does it almost every day.

"They're going to get into the hands of people using drugs now, family members of people who may have moved back home, citizens returning from incarceration, and organizations that are doing street based outreach," Bongiovanni told FOX 29.

Since COVID-19 is preventing those who need the lifesaving overdose treatment can't go pick it up. It's not only help for people currently using, but it's a necessity for some people struggling to stay clean after they have turned their lives around.



"A lot of people in early recovery don't have the resiliency skills to cope with stressors," Troy Jackson said.

Like being put back into the same type of isolation where they may have started hiding their habit from friends, family and coworkers, according to Jackson, who is a certified therapist with Ehos Treatment and is in longterm recovery himself.



"When my journey began it was about connecting with people not isolating," he explained.

He says teletherapy seems to be working for many and offering a comfortable distance to people who until now were afraid to reach out for help.

"It's become a necessity, a lifeline for a lot of people, so a lot of clients have no problem," he said.

However, he worries about those who have no access to any technology or anyone.



"Sometimes in early recovery they don't know where their resources are so any way we can get them help in this point in this time is a success," Jackson said.

For more information, please visit the following:

https://www.paharmreduction.org/naloxone

https://www.ethostreatment.com/

Pennsylvania has created a new toll-free support line at 1-855-284-2494

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)CLICK HERE https://afsp.org/about-suicide/risk-factors-and-warning-signs/ for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

