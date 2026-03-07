PPD look to ID woman hospitalized for 10 months after crash

article

The Brief Police are trying to identify a woman who was hit by a car in North Philadelphia. The woman has been in the hospital for nearly 10 months.



North Philly crash

What we know:

The crash happened on May 18, 2025, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. Officers were called out to North Broad Street around 1:15 a.m. When they got there, they found the woman in the street.

Investigators said they believe the woman was standing in the street and walked into the path of the car.

Paramedics took her to the hospital in critical condition. Nearly 10 months later, she's still in the hospital.

Philadelphia PD looking for info

What you can do:

Police are looking for anyone who may know the woman, and asked anyone with information to call the department's Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180 or the tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).