Human remains found at Ridley Creek State Park

State police are investigating after human remains were found in Ridley Creek State Park in Delaware County on Friday.

Human remains discovered

What we know:

Officers responded to a 911 call from the park around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 6. A pair of hikers made the discovery along Chapel Hill Road.

The Medical Examiner's Office was called out to the scene and confirmed that the remains were, in fact, human.

What we don't know:

The remains were not identified, and it was not immediately clear how they got there. The Pennsylvania State Police and the Upper Providence Township Police Department are investigating the case.