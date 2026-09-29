Nor’easter damages Brigantine, wipes out sand and parts of Jersey Shore promenade

The Brief A nor’easter severely damaged the beach, dunes and promenade in Brigantine, New Jersey, according to local residents. Gov. Mikie Sherrill lifted the state of emergency in eight counties at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday as cleanup and damage assessment efforts got underway. Officials are now determining the extent of damage and considering what federal funding may be required for repairs.



A nor’easter battered Brigantine, New Jersey, washing away sand and causing damage to the promenade, ramps and dunes, according to local residents and officials. Cleanup and assessment work is now underway as the community considers the next steps.

Ongoing Effects of the Storm Hit the Jersey Shore

What they're saying:

Pamela and Leonard Washington, who have lived in Brigantine for four years, said the storm destroyed the beach they visit daily. "We have been out here and it’s just horrendous," said Pamela Washington. "We beach here every day swimming and it’s just like right before your eyes everything just disintegrated."

Richard Gershman, a 17-year Brigantine resident, described erosion as an ongoing concern. "You can see most of it over here with the major erosion of the dunes, a lot of infrastructure that was taken out from it," said Gershman.

The damage to Brigantine’s dunes, beach and infrastructure has left many residents questioning what it will take to rebuild, with ongoing concerns about how erosion might continue to affect the area in the future.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill Responds and Next Steps

Gov. Mikie Sherrill visited Brigantine on Tuesday to survey the storm damage. That evening at 6:00 p.m., she lifted the state of emergency that had been in effect across eight New Jersey counties: Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem.

What's next:

Cleanup and damage assessments are the current focus for local and state officials as they work to understand how extensive the losses are and what types of federal funding might be needed to repair the damage.