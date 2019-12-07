Norristown families given the gift of Christmas trees

For the fourth year in a row, 100 families in Norristown will be able to celebrate the holidays with a Christmas tree they may not have been able to afford otherwise.

SERVPRO of Manayunk and Norristown held a giveaway at the Montgomery County Fire Department on Saturday morning.

Christmas trees donated to deserving families in Norristown.

The Norristown School District Superintendent contacted principals to gather a list of students who could benefit from a free tree. Firefighters and Norristown Police Officers then reached out to the families to let them know that they had been selected.

“It’s a time of giving, it’s a special time of year, I love this time of year,” says Brian Turpin, owner of SERVPRO of Manayunk and Norristown.

Turpin says they purchased the tree from a farm about two hours away in Pennsylvania and set-up shop like a traditional store.

“We have lights and stands for them too, so it’s a full turnkey, they walk away with a full Christmas tree set-up.”

For some families, the tree giveaway gave them an opportunity to get a real Christmas tree for the first time ever.

“The kids have always wanted a real Christmas tree but we couldn’t really afford it so this is actually a blessing,” says Mary Schantz.

The family of five got to pick out their free tree and enjoy the complimentary cookies, candy canes, hot chocolate and visit with Santa.

Despite the full Christmas experience, they left with the true meaning of the holidays in mind.

“I like it that we get to have a tree and celebrate the holidays, so everyone can get together and just be family,” says Antonio Schantz, Mary’s son. “I don’t care about the presents, I just like being together."