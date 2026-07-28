NJ ANCHOR program 2026: Eligibility, deadlines and payments

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The Brief Eligible New Jersey homeowners and renters can receive up to $1,750 in property tax relief based on their 2025 income and age. While many residents under 65 will be automatically enrolled, seniors and those receiving disability benefits must manually submit the new combined PAS-1 application. The state will begin distributing payments on September 15, 2026, and all manual applications must be submitted by the November 2 deadline.



New Jersey’s Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) program is back with more property tax relief for eligible residents across the state.

Whether you are a long-time homeowner or a renter, here is everything you need to know about the 2026 application process, eligibility requirements, and when you can expect your check.

Who qualifies and how much to expect

By the numbers:

Eligibility and payment amounts for the 2026 cycle are based on your 2025 residency, income and age. You must have been a New Jersey resident who owned or rented your main home since October 1, 2025, and paid property taxes or rented a property subject to them.

For homeowners, their 2025 gross income must be $250,000 or less, while renters' gross income can't be more than $150,000.

Each benefit is calculated based on the applicant's age and income amount, and will take about 90 days to process. Here's how much residents should expect:

Homeowner with gross income of $1500,000 or less: $1,500

Homeowner with gross income of $150,001—$250,000: $1,000

Renter ages 64 or younger: $450

Renter ages 65 or older: $700

Renters who were 65 or older in 2025 will receive an additional $250 bonus on top of their base payment. Renters age 65 and over who are not required to file a New Jersey Gross Income Tax return are eligible for a property tax credit of up to $50.

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How to apply

What we know:

The state has made applying easier for many, but the process depends on your age and disability status.

If you are 65 and older and collect Social Security/Railroad Retirement Disability, you will not be auto-enrolled. Instead, you must complete the new combined PAS-1 Application. This form acts as a "one-stop shop" for New Jersey's major property tax relief programs, allowing you to apply for ANCHOR, the "Senior Freeze," and the Stay NJ program all at once. You can file this form online or by mail.

If you are under 65 and do not collect Social Security/Railroad Retirement Disability, most eligible filers from last year will have their 2025 ANCHOR applications auto-filed. If you fall into this group, look out for an ANCHOR Benefit Confirmation Letter in the mail by the end of August. If your application wasn't auto-filed, you can apply online using ID.me to verify your identity or submit a paper application by mail.

Key dates

Timeline:

With applications now open, residents can expect their payments within about 90 days after filing. Here are some important dates to remember:

August 2026: ANCHOR Benefit Confirmation Letters arrive for auto-enrolled residents

September 15: The first wave of ANCHOR payments will be distributed via direct deposit or check.

November 2: Deadline to file your PAS-1 or manual ANC-1 application

January 31, 2027: Late filer payments for residents who applied on deadline day

Check your status

What you can do:

If you're waiting for your payment, expect it to arrive roughly 90 days after your application is processed. To check the status of your rebate or ask general questions, you can call the state's property tax relief hotline.

For more details or to access the online application portal, visit the official New Jersey Division of Taxation website.