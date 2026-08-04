Family of slain Philadelphia police officer reacts after judge overturns 2012 murder conviction

The Brief A judge has overturned the murder conviction of Rafael Jones in the 2012 killing of Philadelphia Police Officer Moses Walker Jr. District Attorney Larry Krasner plans to appeal the ruling and seek a new trial. Walker’s family and police leaders say they will continue to fight for justice.



A Philadelphia judge has overturned the murder conviction of Rafael Jones, who was found guilty of killing Officer Moses Walker Jr. nearly 14 years ago, and ordered a new trial, according to prosecutors and court officials.

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Judge orders new trial in officer’s 2012 killing

What we know:

Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Schultz overturned the 2015 first and second degree murder conviction of Rafael Jones, 37 and ordered a new trial. Walker was shot and killed in a robbery attempt on his way home from his shift at the 22nd District, police say. Jones was sentenced to life in prison.

The judge’s decision is connected to former Philadelphia homicide detective Phillip Nordo, who is now serving up to 49 years in prison for rape and sexual assault of witnesses. During his time as detective, Nordo sat in on Jones' confession to investigators, but prosecutors say it was never used in the trial.

"Rafael Jones is guilty that he murdered Moses Walker Jr. we believe the decision made by the judge is incorrect," said District Attorney Larry Krasner.

"This should not have been thrown out. The case should be looked at for it’s merits. not anything else," said Police Chief Kevin Bethel.

The backstory:

Walker was shot and killed after leaving the 22nd District station in North Philadelphia dressed in street clothes when Jones and another man, Chancier McFarland, targeted him in a robbery, police say.

Walker’s family and police react to ruling

The case has drawn strong reactions from Walker’s family and the police community.

"He should be remembered for his faith, his integrity, his compassion, his smile, his infectious laugh and the honor for which he lived and served," said Wayniya Walker, the mother of Officer Moses Walker Jr. "No decision rendered can not alter what happened on August 18, 2012, but Moses will remain a source of strength for our family, for the city and we will continue to honor his legacy."

Roosevelt Poplar, president of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #5, said, "Mrs. Walker will never be alone in this fight. She will never be alone. And always will know the FOP the brothers and sisters in blue will be by her side for her and her family until we can’t be there no more."

Walker was killed when he was 40 years old. His family says they will continue to wait for justice.

District attorney plans to appeal decision

What's next:

Krasner says he will first appeal the ruling to Superior Court and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court if necessary. He said the process could take another three years. In the meantime, Rafael Jones remains in a Pennsylvania State prison.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when a new trial for Rafael Jones will be scheduled or what impact the appeal process will have on the timeline.