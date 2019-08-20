North Carolina father accused of raping 15-year-old daughter before brutally killing her

article

A North Carolina father who turned himself in for the murder of his 15-year-old daughter has been charged with kidnapping and rape in connection with her brutal death, the sheriff's office said.

Joshua Lee Burgess is now charged statutory rape of a person 15 years of age or younger, first-degree statutory sex offense, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Burgess walked into the sheriff's office over the weekend and admitted in detail that he killed his 15-year-old daughter, Zaria Joshalyn Burgess. The teenage girl was found dead inside their home on Hampton Meadows Road Sunday morning, deputies said.

According to medical examiner, the 15-year-old's death was the result of a sharp force injury to the neck.

"The details of this murder are indescribable. Every officer and detective involved in this case is feeling the effects of what happened to this child. There is no logical answer to explain why this man did what he is accused of doing. Our hearts and prayers are with Zaria's mom and her family," Sheriff Eddie Cathey said in a written statement on Tuesday.

Burgess remains in the Union County Jail without bond.