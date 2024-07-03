Expand / Collapse search

North Wildwood eases ban on tents, cabanas and canopies

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  July 3, 2024 8:04am EDT
New Jersey
FOX 29 Philadelphia

North Wildwood eases ban on tents, cabanas and canopies on beaches

Officials in North Wildwood are walking back restrictions on tents, cabanas and canopies on city beaches.

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. - Bring on the shade!

Officials in North Wildwood are walking back restrictions on tents, cabanas and canopies on city beaches.

The initial ban went into effect this May, banning umbrellas greater than 8 feet in diameter and baby tents greater than 36 inches in height.

Related

Teen curfew, large tent and cabana ban kick off in North Wildwood
article

Teen curfew, large tent and cabana ban kick off in North Wildwood

If you're headed to North Wildwood any time soon, make sure you're aware of some new rules!

Now, beachgoers can bring any "shade providing structure" that is 10x10 feet or smaller.

North Wildwood City Council says the change is thanks to a recently completed emergency beach nourishment project.