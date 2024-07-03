North Wildwood eases ban on tents, cabanas and canopies

Bring on the shade!

Officials in North Wildwood are walking back restrictions on tents, cabanas and canopies on city beaches.

The initial ban went into effect this May, banning umbrellas greater than 8 feet in diameter and baby tents greater than 36 inches in height.

Related article

Now, beachgoers can bring any "shade providing structure" that is 10x10 feet or smaller.

North Wildwood City Council says the change is thanks to a recently completed emergency beach nourishment project.